$45.23 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to announce $45.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $44.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $181.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.40 million to $186.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $188.80 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $196.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $94.88. 53,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,670. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.