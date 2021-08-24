46,259 Shares in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Amtech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amtech Systems by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 110,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,623 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,169,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ASYS stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $142.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

