47,678 Shares in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 123,693 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHAT opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

