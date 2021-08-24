$5.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce $5.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.80 billion and the lowest is $5.61 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $22.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

WHR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.12. 374,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,411. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

