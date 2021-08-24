55,695 Shares in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of The Alkaline Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTER. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in The Alkaline Water during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Alkaline Water by 122.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Alkaline Water by 27.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Alkaline Water by 25.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Alkaline Water by 109.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.