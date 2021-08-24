590 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $4,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 15.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Truist dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

NYSE CPE opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

