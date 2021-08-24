59,200 Shares in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Bought by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,319.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 45,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,147. The stock has a market cap of $167.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 35,776.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

