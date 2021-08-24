$6.88 EPS Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post earnings of $6.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.97. Broadcom posted earnings of $5.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $27.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.98 to $27.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $30.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.55 to $30.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $331.14 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $476.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.