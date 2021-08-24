$609.09 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report $609.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $618.18 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $494.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $165.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,407. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $180.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

