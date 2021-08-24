$699.72 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce $699.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $704.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $694.90 million. Lazard posted sales of $569.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

