786 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $671.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,820 shares of company stock worth $28,968,480 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

