814 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.