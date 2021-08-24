83,900 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,000. JD.com makes up about 1.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in JD.com by 233.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,722,000 after buying an additional 1,931,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after buying an additional 1,879,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

JD traded up $9.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,994,371. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

