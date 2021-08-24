$874.63 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report sales of $874.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $897.03 million and the lowest is $846.30 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $698.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.29) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.76.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.