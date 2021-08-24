9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMTR. began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.18.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 91,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 123,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,120. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

