Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Raised by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.