Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.75 on September 24th

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment stock opened at GBX 714.26 ($9.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £328.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 720.97. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 534.72 ($6.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 775 ($10.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

