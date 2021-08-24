Abulaba Market Capitalization Tops $499.89 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 87.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Abulaba coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $499.89 and approximately $6.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abulaba has traded down 86.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00050550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.96 or 0.00815769 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba (AAA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

