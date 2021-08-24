Accel Wealth Management Boosts Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,466 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 664,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after acquiring an additional 408,472 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 656,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,601,000 after buying an additional 106,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.