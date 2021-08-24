Accel Wealth Management Buys 300 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,004,166.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,312,504.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.78.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.