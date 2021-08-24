Accel Wealth Management Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $152.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

In related news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

