Accel Wealth Management Invests $152,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the first quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,792,692 shares of company stock valued at $160,260,767 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion and a PE ratio of -21.40.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

