Accel Wealth Management Sells 99 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. United Bank boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $239.66 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

