accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Shares Up 3.6%

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOQPF)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.