AceD Price Up 44.4% Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, AceD has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $222,724.03 and $16,298.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

