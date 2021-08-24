ACoconut (AC) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $871,298.76 and approximately $118,314.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00056044 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.