Adams Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 190,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. 1,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,730. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28.

