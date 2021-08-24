Adams Wealth Management Has $15.66 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,530. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.73.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

