Adams Wealth Management Has $592,000 Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Adams Wealth Management decreased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 47.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

CLR traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. 9,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,442. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

