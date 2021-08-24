Adams Wealth Management Sells 490 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.36. 16,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,183. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03.

