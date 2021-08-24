Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.60. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.74.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

