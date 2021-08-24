Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,810 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $23,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.