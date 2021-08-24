Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 50,781 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $20,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTBD. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,023,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,172,000 after purchasing an additional 663,678 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,806.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 501,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 475,217 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,131,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after acquiring an additional 470,021 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 506.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 549,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 459,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,394,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

