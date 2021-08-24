Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,482 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Lindsay worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter worth $202,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:LNN opened at $166.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.03. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $91.41 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

