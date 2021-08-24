Aeron (ARNX) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $7,296.10 and $73,218.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.75 or 0.00794706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00098833 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

