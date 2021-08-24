Aeternity Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $50.17 million and $7.37 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00034122 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015931 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 388,204,902 coins and its circulating supply is 342,383,958 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

