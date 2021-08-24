Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.38

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 114904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several analysts have commented on AOIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

The company has a market cap of $647.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.