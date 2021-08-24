Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $73.17. 10,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,461. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 35,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

