AIA Group Ltd Has $355,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $234.64 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

