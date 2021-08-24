AIA Group Ltd Has $399,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 547.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after acquiring an additional 772,446 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $270.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

