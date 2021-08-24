AIA Group Ltd Takes $1.09 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

