AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.