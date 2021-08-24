Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.74. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Satter Management CO. L.P. increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,530,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 616,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 195,075 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

