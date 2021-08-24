Aion Price Hits $0.21 (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Aion has a market cap of $102.19 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,279.18 or 0.99909607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041808 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.02 or 0.00531875 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.59 or 0.00897271 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00351541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00069908 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004919 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 494,971,938 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.