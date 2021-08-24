Airbnb (ABNB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) recently:

8/17/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $149.00 to $152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $164.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $210.00 to $219.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $194.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

8/11/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

8/6/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

8/2/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/30/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/22/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $172.50.

7/21/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/16/2021 – Airbnb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/13/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $11.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,288. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $99.49 billion and a PE ratio of -10.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $735,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,604,971 shares of company stock worth $523,931,220. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

