AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$56.50 at Pi Financial

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price hoisted by Pi Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.70.

Shares of BOS opened at C$37.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

