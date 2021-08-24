Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.92 million.

AIRG stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.