Akash Network Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $234.55 million and $2.01 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00006486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00124007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00154761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,018.46 or 1.00074814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.81 or 0.00985383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.54 or 0.06555589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 153,597,809 coins and its circulating supply is 75,367,649 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars.

