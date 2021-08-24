Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives $90.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Albany International alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $120,788,774 over the last three months. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 52.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 26.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.54. 122,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,871. Albany International has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.