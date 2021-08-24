Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.11

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 57.1% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $335.63 million and $304.45 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00331612 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00140889 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00177909 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002550 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,107,977,381 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

